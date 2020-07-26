The high-level meeting will be held next week to work out modalities for withdrawal of Chinese troops from Pangong Tso area in eastern Ladakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: To defuse tensions and restore peace and tranquillity across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), top commanders of the Indian and Chinese Armies will likely another level of talks in the upcoming week.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the high-level meeting will be held next week to work out modalities for withdrawal of Chinese troops from Pangong Tso area in eastern Ladakh.

As per a report by The Times of India, top commanders of the Indian and Chinese Armies are in touch with each other to clarify matters over stalled disengagement process before the next rounds of talks that will be held in the second half of the upcoming week.

Top commanders of the Indian and Chinese forces have held four rounds of talks so far to maintain peace and restore the status quo across the LAC. People familiar with the development have said that the Chinese forces have withdrawn from patrolling point 14, 15, 17 A and Galwan Valley but have not pulled back their troops from Finger 5 to Finger 8 in Pangong Tso area as demanded by India.

"A meeting between senior military commanders of the two armies is expected in the coming week to further work out modalities of Pangong Tso lake area," news agency PTI quoted government sources as saying.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Indian Army's northern command, Lieutenant General YK Joshi has said that “the negotiations and the process of disengagement and commitment of both sides to adhere to the laid down methodology would dictate the timelines of the Ladakh stand-off”.

"We are presently engaged with the PLA in a military dialogue to resolve the situation. A process of disengagement has been initiated after four rounds of talks at the Corps Commander level and the same is happening and is being verified by commanders on the ground to ensure its veracity and correctness," he told India Today.

Tensions between India and China escalated over the last few months that resulted in the bloodiest clash between the sides at Galwan Valley. 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives at Galwan Valley, however, there are no details about the casualties suffered by the Chinese sides. Though a report by news agency ANI claims that China suffered 43 casualties at Galwan Valley. China, however, has not made any official statement on it yet.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval earlier this month held a video conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to bring down tension in the region. Both sides commenced the disengagement process from July 6 following talks between Doval and Wang who are Special Representatives for the boundary question.

