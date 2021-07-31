While both Indian and Chinese troops had disengaged from north and south banks of Pangong Tso and the Kailash range in the month of February this year, there has been no disengagement from Gogra, Hot Sprigs and Depsang area.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India and China conducted 12th round of Corps-Commander level talks on Saturday to move forward with disengagement process from Gogra and Hot Springs areas in eastern Ladakh. The meeting which took place at Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) started as scheduled at 10:30 AM and went on for next ten hours till 7:30 PM.

India is hopeful of a positive outcome on the disengagement process in Hot Springs and Gogra, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

The latest round of military talks were conducted after a gap of over three and a half months. Before this, Indian and Chinese Corps-Commander level talks had taken place at Chushul border point on the Indian side of Line of Actual Control (LAC). Both sides had reportedly discussed ways to disengage in Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang area with a larger aim to bring down tensions in the region. However, there was no forward movement in the disengagement process.

The 12th round of military talks took place over two weeks after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that the prolongation of the border standoff in eastern Ladakh was impacting the Indo-China bilateral ties in a "negative manner". Jaishankar told Wang that any unilateral change in the status quo along the LAC was "not acceptable" to India and that the overall ties can only develop after full restoration of peace and tranquillity in eastern Ladakh.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma