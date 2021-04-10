Ladakh Standoff: The border standoff between the armies of India and China erupted on May 5 last following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas in eastern Ladakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after the 11th round of military-level talks between armies of the two nations, the Defence Ministry on Saturday said that India and China have agreed to resolve the outstanding issues in an "expeditious manner" and avoid any new incidents to maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In a statement, the central government said that the two sides have also agreed that it is important to take guidance from a consensus of their leaders to continue their communication and work towards a mutually acceptable resolution of remaining issues at the earliest.

"In this context it was highlighted also that completion of disengagement in other areas would pave the way for two sides to consider de-escalation of forces and ensure full restoration of peace and tranquility and enable progress in bilateral relations," it said.

The statement comes a day after the 11th round India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point. India and China have been discussing the disengagement of troops from the friction areas including Gogra heights, Hot Springs and the Depsang Plains.

The border standoff between the armies of India and China erupted on May 5 last following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas in eastern Ladakh and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February in line with an agreement on disengagement.

India has been insisting that a resolution of outstanding issues including in Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra is essential for overall ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma