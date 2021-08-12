Ladakh standoff: Disengagement at Gogra heights now complete, government says
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said that the status quo has been restored at Gogra heights with both sides back to where they were before the ‘pre-standoff period’.
Publish Date: Thu, 12 Aug 2021 07:17 PM IST
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The disengagement between Indian and Chinese forces at Gogra heights in eastern Ladakh is now held complete, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press briefing on Thursday. The troops at both the sides are now back to their permanent bases, the government added.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said that the status quo has been restored at Gogra heights with both sides back to where they were before the ‘pre-standoff period’.
Posted By: Mukul Sharma