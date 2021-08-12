The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said that the status quo has been restored at Gogra heights with both sides back to where they were before the ‘pre-standoff period’.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The disengagement between Indian and Chinese forces at Gogra heights in eastern Ladakh is now held complete, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press briefing on Thursday. The troops at both the sides are now back to their permanent bases, the government added.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma