According to reports, the meeting, which was held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC, continued for over ten hours and ended at around 9.30 pm on Sunday. In the meeting, India reportedly pressed for complete disengagement of Chinese troops at the earliest from Pangong Tso and a couple of other friction points in eastern Ladakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after the violent clash at Galwan Valley that claimed lives of 20 Indian soldiers, India and China on Sunday held fifth Corps Commander-level talks to de-escalate the tensions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

"The fifth round of meeting between Corps Commanders of India and China ended at around 9:30 PM yesterday. In the meeting which lasted for more than 10 hours, Indian side discussed disengagement from Pangong Tso lake area by the Chinese troops," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

With top commanders of the Indian and Chinese Armies holding talks, diplomats are looking for a long-term solution to maintain peace and tranqualitiy in the region. According to a Hindustan Times report, a senior government official has said that the "situation can be controlled" as "long as the two sides keep away from each other’s perception of LAC".

Meanwhile, India is also preparing to maintain its current strength of troops in all key areas in eastern Ladakh in the harsh winter months. "We are preparing to maintain the current strength. That is the plan as of now based on the assessment of the current scenario," news agency PTI quoted a government source as saying.

India and China have held several rounds of talks to de-escalate tensions in the region. So far, the Chinese Army has pulled back from Galwan Valley and certain other friction points but the withdrawal of troops has not moved forward from the Finger areas in Pangong Tso.

The formal process of disengagement of troops began on July 6, a day after a nearly two-hour telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ways to bring down tension in the area.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma