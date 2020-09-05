Hours after the meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Moscow on the sidelines of the SCO ministerial meet, China on Saturday said that it can't lose an inch of its territory.

Hours after the meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Moscow on the sidelines of the SCO ministerial meet, China on Saturday said that it can't lose an inch of its territory and pinned the entire blame for border dispute on New Delhi.

"Causes and truth of the current tension on the China-India border are clear, and the responsibility entirely lies with India. China cannot lose an inch of its territory, and its armed forces are fully determined, capable and confident in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma