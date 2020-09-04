According to a report by news agency PTI, China has expressed its keenness to have a meeting between Fenghi and Singh to solve ongoing border standoff. However, there has been no official confirmation on this yet.

Moscow (Russia) | Jagran News Desk: Amid escalating tensions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi has reportedly sought a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh, who is in Russia for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet.

According to a report by news agency PTI, China has expressed its keenness to have a meeting between Fenghi and Singh to solve ongoing border standoff. However, there has been no official confirmation on this yet.

Meanwhile, a News18 report suggests that India has not yet responded to the request but the Centre has given its go-ahead for Rajnath’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart.

Over the last four months, tensions between India and China have escalated amid border disputes. The Chinese troops have regularly attempted to occupy the Indian territories and change the status quo in the region. This had also led to the violent Galwan Valley clash when 20 Indian troops, including a Colonel rank officer, lost their lives.

Last week, China in a failed attempt had once again tried to change the status quo at the Southern Bank of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh. Currently, India holds a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and has strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions.

India-China border row has to be found in domain of diplomacy

Amid escalating tensions between India and China, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar has said that he is "totally convinced" that a solution to the India-China border row has to be found in the domain of diplomacy.

Jaishankar further said that it was vital for both the countries to reach an "accommodation" not just for themselves, but the world has a lot riding on it.

"I am also conscious that you have the situation that we have in border areas of the western sector (across Ladakh). Because we have the long (term) view, our position there has been very clear--we have agreements and understandings with China. The agreements and understandings must be scrupulously observed by both parties," Jaishankar said at an online event for the launch of his book.

"The reality is what happens at the border will impact the relationship, you cannot separate it. I made this point a few days earlier in another context, I would say that I am totally convinced that the solution to the situation has to be found in the domain of diplomacy. And I say that with responsibility," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma