According to a report by news agency ANI, China has set up loudspeakers that belt out Punjabi music near Finger 4 to distract the Indian troops.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Over the last few months, tensions between India and China have escalated across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Looking at the situation, the Indian Army has consolidated its position at several key areas, irking China which reportedly has tried on several occasions to dislodge the Indian troops.

China, however, has failed to remove the Indian troops from dominating heights and is looking at other ways to distract the Indian Army. According to a report by news agency ANI, China has set up loudspeakers that belt out Punjabi music near Finger 4.

The report claimed that China might be doing this to distract the Indian troops in the region or perhaps it might be trying to relieve the pressure that has increased between soldiers of the Asian giants over the last few months.

"The first incident happened when the Indian Army preempted the Chinese attempt to occupy heights near Southern Bank of Pangong lake between August 29-31 while the second incident occurred near Mukhpari height on September 7," ANI quoted Army sources as saying.

"In the third incident, which occurred on September 8 near the northern bank of Pangong lake, troops of both sides fired more than 100 rounds as the Chinese side was behaving in a very aggressive manner," the Army sources told ANI.

Notably, India and China had a recent incident near the crucial Finger 4 area in eastern Ladakh where over 100 rounds were fired between the troops of the two sides on September 8. The two nations have had over three firing incidents between their troops in last 20 days.

India-China Standoff:

Tensions have flared up between India and China over the last few months, especially after the violent Galwan Valley clash that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel rank officer. Since then, India and China have several diplomatic and military level talks to restore peace and tranquillity in the region.

Earlier this month, the Defence Ministers of the two countries had also met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow and agreed that talks are the only to move forward and restore peace in the region.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma