Ladakh Standoff: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in the Rajya Sabha regarding the present situation in eastern Ladakh on February 11.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian and Chinese troops have started simultaneous and scheduled disengagement at the southern and northern banks of the Pangong lake, the Chinese state media reported on Wednesday, quoting the country's Defence Ministry.

The disengagement of the frontline troops of the Indian and Chinese armines is in accord with the consensus reached during the ninth round of corps commander-level meeting, Global Times reported, quoting Wu Quin, a spokesperson at Chinese's Ministry of National Defence.

Hours after the development, the Defence Ministry said on Twitter that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in the Rajya Sabha regarding the present situation in eastern Ladakh on February 11.

India and China are locked in a military standoff in the eastern Ladakh since May 5, last year. The two sides have held several rounds of talks, though the situation remained tense, while heavy deployment of troops continued at the borders. India has maintained that the disengagement process has to begin simultaneously at all friction points and that no selective approach was acceptable to it.

The two sides had agreed to push for an early disengagement of troops and resolved to continue effective efforts to stabalise and control the situation in eastern Ladakh. The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps while the Chinese side was headed by Maj Gen Liu Lin, the commander of the South Xinjiang military district of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Posted By: Lakshay Raja