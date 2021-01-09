Ladakh Standoff: In an official statement, the Army said that the Chinese soldier had transgressed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and was taken into custody by the Indian troops deployed in the area.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army on Saturday said that a People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier from China was apprehended by its personnel on January 8 near the south of Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh.

In an official statement, the Army said that the Chinese soldier had transgressed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and was taken into custody by the Indian troops deployed in the area. It further said that the soldier is "being dealt with as per laid down procedures".

"Troops from either side are deployed along LAC since friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops. PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and circumstances under which crossed LAC," the Army said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, government sources, quoted by ANI, said that the Chinese side has been informed about the captured PLA soldier and the two sides are in touch over the issue. Reports suggest that the Chinese soldier will either be returned later on Saturday or on Sunday.

This is the second instance in last one year when a PLA soldier was captured in the Indian side of the LAC. On October 20, 2020, a PLA soldier, identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long, was captured near Demchok area of Ladakh. The Army had recovered civil and military documents from him. He was provided medical assistant and was returned a day later.

Meanwhile, tensions between India and China have been increased over the last few months, especially after the deadly Galwan Valley clash that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers. Following this, the two sides increased the number of troops on their side of the border and deployed heavy weapons.

However, troops from forward positions were withdrawn after military and diplomatic talks and the two sides agreed to "dismantle any new structures that have come up during the ongoing standoff since April-May this year in the Pangong lake area".

