New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Taking strong exception to China's territorial claim, India on Thursday said Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh are its integral parts, adding that the communist state has no locus standi to comment on New Delhi's internal matters.

"The union territories of Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir have been, are & would remain an integral part of India. China has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters. Arunachal Pradesh is also an integral part of India, this fact has also been clearly conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions, including at the highest level," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Speaking about the infrastructure development in border areas, Mr Srivastava said that the government is focused on creating infrastructure for improving livelihood, economic welfare of people. It is giving specific attention to development of border areas for economic development & to meet India's security, strategic requirements, he added.

India's response came days after China said it does not recognize the "illegally established" Union Territory of Ladakh. We stand against the development of infrastructure facilities aimed at military contention along the border area,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said. Meanwhile, the seventh round of military talks between India and China ended on “positive and constructive”, note with both sides agreeing to earnestly implement the understanding reached by their leaders to not turn differences into disputes.

“The two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector of India-China border areas,” the joint press statement said.

India and China are engaged in a six-month-long standoff at the LAC. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha