As per the official spokesperson, the doses were administered to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs), 45-plus-year-old people, and 18-44 years age groups. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ladakh administration has given the first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine to all the beneficiaries and covered 100 per cent of the population. As per the official spokesperson, the doses were administered to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs), 45-plus-year-old people, and 18-44 years age groups.

The official Twitter account of the governor of Ladakh tweeted and informed about the vaccination status of UT. The tweet read as, "Lt. Governor @R_K_Mathur lauded the efforts of the entire medical fraternity of #Ladakh for successfully inoculating the entire 18+ population residing in Ladakh, making the Union Territory 1st in the country to achieve this target."

Lt. Governor @R_K_Mathur lauded the efforts of the entire medical fraternity of #Ladakh for successfully inoculating the entire 18+ population residing in Ladakh, making the Union Territory 1st in the country to achieve this target.@PBLadakh @padmaangmo @ladags pic.twitter.com/eCvR60deNa — Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) July 13, 2021

A few days ago, the health and medical department of Ladakh was appealing to all its residents and non-residents, including government and private employees, to visit their nearest vaccination centers and get the first dosage of vaccine. A week ago there were still a few 18+ workers working in different sectors and labour contractors who were yet to get jabbed.

Number of people who got vaccinated

As per the official data, a total number of 89,404 citizens, including 18-44 years of age group, have been administered the first dose of vaccine. Meanwhile, the second dosage has been received by 60,936 people. Infact, 6,821 citizens of Nepal who were living in Ladakh were also jabbed. The whole process took less than 3 months when the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive became.

As per a senior official, vaccination priority was given to the hotel workers, public transport/taxi drivers, labourers and handymen who came in from other states to Ladakh during summer.

Meanwhile, the UT government gave out the helpline numbers to all the beneficiaries who can ring them for any information and assistance. (Leh district: 01982-256462, Kargil district: 01985-232208)

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal