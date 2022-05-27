New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: 7 Indian Army soldiers have lost their lives in a vehicle accident and several others were grievously injured in Ladakh's Turtuk sector on Friday.

Efforts are being taken to ensure the best medical care for the injured, including the requisition of air effort from IAF to shift more serious ones to Western Command.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss and hoped for speedy recovery of the injured.

"Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected."

#WATCH | 7 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in a vehicle accident in Turtuk sector of Ladakh earlier this evening. All 19 soldiers injured in the accident have been airlifted to Chandimandir Command Hospital.



(Video Source: Video shot by locals, verified by security forces) pic.twitter.com/xLYvfP7Qdw — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed grief over the news. "Deeply pained to learn about loss of lives of our brave Army personnel in a tragic bus accident in Ladakh. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered. Prayers for speedy recovery of injured," Office of JK Lt Governor said.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sent condolences to bereaved families.

लद्दाख में भारतीय सेना की एक बस के खाई में गिरने से हुई दुर्घटना अत्यंत दुःखद है। इस हादसे में हमने अपने जिन वीर जवानों को खोया है मैं उनके परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। घायलों को त्वरित उपचार के लिए ले जाया गया है, ईश्वर से उनके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 27, 2022

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives of our brave Indian Army personnel due to a Bus tragedy in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. 1/2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 27, 2022

As per officials, the accident happened when the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river. The vehicle was carrying 26 Indian Army soldiers.

The accident took place at 9 am around 25 km from Thoise. The bus fell to a depth of around 50-60 feet, resulting in injuries to all occupants.

Officials also added that the soldiers were moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub-sector Hanif in Turtuk Sector when the accident took place.

"A party of 26 soldiers was moving from the transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif. The vehicle skidded off the road and fell in Shyok river, resulting in injuries to all occupants," the Indian Army said in a statement.

The rescue operation was carried out swiftly and all the soldiers were evacuated to a field hospital in Partapur, officials said as reported by PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha