'Lack Of Transparency In Selection Of Principals': Punjab Governor Hits Out At Bhagwant Mann Govt

PUNJAB governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday questioned the state government over various decisions it has taken during the last couple of weeks including a lack of transparency in selecting teachers to be sent to Singapore for training.

In a written letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Purohit said, "I have received complaints in respect to the selection of Principals for sending to Singapore for training. The complainants point out certain mal practices and illegalities in the selection of these principals. Allegation is that there is no transparency."

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to CM Bhagwant Mann, questioning various decisions taken by the government in the past couple of weeks, including a lack of transparency in selecting teachers to be sent to Singapore for training. pic.twitter.com/ApCjkXLimm — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

He further asked Mann for criteria and details of the entire process including the details of total expenditure incurred on travelling and boarding lodging and expenses towards training.

He then criticised the CM and said, "… in one of the letters addressed to me you had mentioned that because of the heavy mandate by the people of Punjab you are the CM, I fully agree with you on this count but you should also keep it in mind that people of the State elected you for running the administration as per the Constitution and not as per whims and fancies. As per Article 167 of the Constitution of India you are bound to furnish me full details and information asked by me, but you have not furnished the same and never cared to reply and treated all my queries with contempt. To maintain cordial relations I have not revealed these letters to press because I thought you will fulfil the mandate of the constitution but now it appears to me that you have decided to ignore my letters and I am compelled to release these letters to the press/media."

The governor also said that he had questioned the presence of Naval Aggarwal in the meetings of senior officiers where the sensitive matters of the country are discussed, in a letter on January 1 and added that he has still not received a reply in the matter.

"I have not received any reply till date. My letters asking for details of advertisements where you were asked for complete details is also perhaps lying in cold storage. There are many other points but I have chosen to highlight five sensitive and important points covering safety and security of the State and country. The information about these points was asked by me besides two points already asked by me. The entire information which has been sought by me may at least now be furnished within a fortnight. If you fail to provide this information within the stipulated time period as already sufficient time has passed I will be compelled to take legal advice for further action, since I am duty bound to protect the Constitution," he said.

