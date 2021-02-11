India and China have agreed to disengage troops from the North and South banks of Pangong lake. Visuals from the region show Chinese and Indian tanks retreating from the area.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India and China have agreed to disengage troops from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in a phased and coordinated manner, over nine month after being locked in the confrontation. News agency ANI has shared a video of the ongoing disengagement process by the troops of the two sides in the eastern Ladakh following the agreement.

Visuals from the region show Chinese and Indian tanks retreating from the area, while the military commanders of both sides can be seen shaking hands following the agreement. Watch the video here:

#WATCH: Indian Army video of ongoing disengagement process in Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/kXjr0SiPN2 — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

As per the agreement, China will keep its troops to the east of the Finger 8 at the north bank of Pangong Lake, while India will keep its troops at its permanent base near Finger 3, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Singh assured the House that India has deployed "adequate forces effectively" in the region to deal with any situation.

"Many fraction areas are built near the LAC in eastern Ladakh. China has collected heavy force and arms and ammunition near LAC and in the nearby area on their side. Our forces have also adequate and effectively done counter deployment," he said.

The development comes days after the ninth round of military talks between India and China where the two sides had agreed to push for an early disengagement of troops and resolved to continue effective efforts to stabalise and control the situation in eastern Ladakh.

India and China were locked in a military standoff in the eastern Ladakh since May 5, last year. Close to 100,000 Indian and Chinese troops are deployed in eastern Ladakh as both sides held on to their ground and showed readiness for a long-haul, amid continuing diplomatic and military talks to find an amicable solution.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja