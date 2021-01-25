Ladakh Standoff: In a statement, the Army said that India and China have agreed to enhance "mutual trust and understanding" at the ninth round of talks.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army on Monday said that the ninth round of Corps-Commander level talks between India and China ended on a positive note and the two sides have agreed to "push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops" along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

In a statement, the Army said that India and China have agreed to enhance "mutual trust and understanding", adding that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has agreed to "follow the important consensus of their state leaders and maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation".

"The two sides agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of the frontline troops, stabilize and control the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the China-India border and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity," the Army said, hinting that two sides will hold the 10th round of talks soon.

India and China had held a marathon 16-hour talk on Sunday to end the deadlock along the LAC in eastern. The talks were held at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the LAC. During the talks, the Indian side, led by Lieutenant General PGK Menon, told the Chinese that the onus is on Beijing to carry forward the disengagement and de-escalation process at all friction points in the region.

However, hours after the talks concluded, it came to light that Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a clash in the high-altitude Naku La region in North Sikkim on January 20, an incident described by the Indian Army on Monday as a "minor face-off". Later, the Army said that the face-off was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols in which 20 Chinese and 4 Indian soldiers were injured.

Close to 100,000 Indian and Chinese troops are deployed in eastern Ladakh as both sides have been holding on to their ground and showing readiness for a long-haul, amid continuing diplomatic and military talks to find an amicable solution.

Reflecting India's firm approach in handling the situation, Army chief Gen MM Naravane nearly two weeks back said that Indian troops will hold their ground as long as it takes to achieve the "national goals and objectives" even as he hoped for an amicable resolution of the standoff through talks.

Meanwhile, the eighth and last round of the talks had taken place on November 6 during which both sides broadly discussed disengagement of troops from specific friction points.

The seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks had taken place on October 12 where China had pressed for the withdrawal of Indian troops from a number of strategic heights around the southern bank of Pangong lake.

However, India insisted that the disengagement process has to start simultaneously at all the friction points.

Last month, India and China held another round of diplomatic talks under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs. However, no concrete outcome emerged from the meeting.

Following the sixth round of military talks, the two sides had announced a slew of decisions including not to send more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters.

This round was held with a specific agenda of exploring ways to implement a five-point agreement reached between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at a meeting in Moscow on September 10 on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation(SCO) conclave.

The pact included measures like quick disengagement of troops, avoiding action that could escalate tensions, adherence to all agreements and protocols on border management and steps to restore peace along the LAC.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma