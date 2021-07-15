India-China Standoff: The sources said that these camps would allow the People's Liberation Army of China to deploy troops in disputed areas with India in a very short time.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With an aim to compete with the Indian forces in the long run, China has started building "permanent concrete structures" near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and Sikkim's Naku La, said top government sources while speaking to news agency ANI.

The sources told ANI that these camps would allow the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China to deploy troops in disputed areas with India in a very short time. The camps, the sources said, will especially help the Chinese soldiers during the winters in forward areas.

"The Chinese are building permanent concrete structures which will allow them to deploy troops near the frontline areas. The road infrastructure is also very good which will allow them to reach the border areas with India much more swiftly than before," the sources told ANI.

The sources said that one such camp has been observed a few kilometres inside the Chinese territory opposite Sikkim's Naku La. Similar structures have also been spotted in eastern Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, they added.

India and China have been engaged in a military standoff since May last year. The tensions had particularly increased after the deadly Galwan Valley clash, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. It is important to mention here that China is yet acknowledge the number of its dead soldiers.

Since then, the two sides have held several meetings at military and diplomatic levels to ease of the tensions. The Chinese side has also disengaged from Pangong lake. However, the deescalation process still needs to be completed in Hot Springs-Gogra heights.

Amid the continued tension, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and told him that the "unilateral change of status quo is not acceptable".

During the meet, which took place on the sidelines of the Dushanbe SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting, Jaishankar also told Yi that full restoration and maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas are essential for the development of India-China ties.

"Concluded a one-hour bilateral meeting with State Councilor and FM Wang Yi of China on the sidelines of Dushanbe SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting. Discussions focused on the outstanding issues along the LAC in the Western Sector," he tweeted following the meet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma