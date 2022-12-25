'Labourer Makes Better Groom Than Alcoholic Officer': Union Minister During De-Addiction Event

UNION Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore on Saturday said that a rickshaw puller or a labourer will make a better bridegroom than an alcoholic officer. Addressing a program on de-addiction in the Lambhua assembly constituency in Delhi appealed to the public not to get their daughters and sisters married to alcoholics.

"The lifespan of an alcoholic is very less," Kishore said.

He also opened up about his personal experience and said, "When I as an MP and my wife as an MLA could not save the life of our son, then how will the common public do so."

"My son (Akash Kishore) was into the habit of consuming alcohol with his friends. He was admitted to a de-addiction centre. Assuming that he will quit the bad habit, he was married after six months. However, he started drinking again after his marriage, and that eventually led to his death. Two years ago, on October 19, when Akash passed away, his son was barely two years old," the Union minister said.

He then told that he couldn't save his son because of this his daughter-in-law became a widow.

"You must save your daughters and sisters from this. In the freedom movement, 6.32 lakh people had sacrificed their lives fighting the British in a span of 90 years, while due to addiction, every year around 20 lakh people die," the minister added.

He then noted that nearly 80 per cent of deaths by cancer are because of addiction to tobacco, cigarettes, and 'bidi'.

He asked people and other organisations to be a part of de-addiction event, and save their families.

The minister added that in order to make the district addiction-free, the de-addiction campaign should be taken to all schools, and during the morning prayers itself, advice regarding this should be given to the children.

(With inputs from PTI)