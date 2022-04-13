Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: At least 3 women on Wednesday drowned after their boat capsized in the Narayani river in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. As per a report by Dainik Jagran, 10 people including 9 women were aboard the boat when the horrific incident took place. However, the locals and fishermen nearby managed to save 7 people while 3 went missing. An hour later, 3 bodies were recovered from the Narayani River.

According to the report, all 9 women on board the boat were labourers and were going to cultivate their crops at the shore. Panic ensued in nearby areas shortly after the incident took place, however, Kushinagar DM, SP and MLA Rajnikant Mani Tripathi reached the spot and controlled the situation. The police sent the dead bodies for postmortem and suspected that a hole in the boat could be the reason why it capsized.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta