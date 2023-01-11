Three Indian Army Jawans Killed After Their Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In J-K's Kupwara

Three Indian Army personnel were killed in an accident while conducting a regular operational task in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Wednesday.

By JE News Desk
Wed, 11 Jan 2023 09:58 AM IST
Minute Read
Three Indian Army Jawans Killed After Their Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In J-K's Kupwara
Three Indian Army personnel were killed in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Wednesday. (Image: ANI)

AT LEAST three Indian Army personnel were killed in an accident while conducting a regular operational task in the forward area of Machhal Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Wednesday.

The incident took place after a vehicle carrying one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and two Other Ranks (OR) officers fell into a deep gorge after skidding off the snow-laden track.

Taking to Twitter, the Chinar corps of the Army said the mortal remains of the soldiers have been retrieved.

"Incident #ChinarWarriors in #Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved. Further details follow. @NorthernComd_IA" the Chinar Corps tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read
‘Should’ve Their Own Private Space’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends LGBT..
‘Should’ve Their Own Private Space’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends LGBT..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.