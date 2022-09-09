Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon Show Cancelled After VHP, Bajrang Dal Threats

Comedian Kunal Kamra's show which was scheduled to take place in Gurgaon later this month has been cancelled. The club which was supposed to host the show has canceled the event after a threat was received by some right-wing people over Kamra's jokes allegedly "insulting Hindu gods".

A letter was drafted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal to the Deputy Commission earlier today demanding that Kamra's show - two slots each on September 17 and 18 at Studio Xo Bar should be cancelled.

Vishva Hindu Parishad today submitted a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram to cancel the show of comedian Kunal Kamra scheduled in Gurugram on the 17th of this month citing, he makes jokes on Hindu deities which may lead to a tense situation in the district. pic.twitter.com/HQJJ7RqWN7 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

Though the administration remained tight-lipped about the matter, Sahil Dawra, general manager of Studio Xo Bar, told local reporters, "Two men from Bajrang Dal came and threatened to disrupt the show. We have decided to cancel as we don't want trouble."

Later, the club where the show was taking place deleted the Instagram post which promoted the show.

"I spoke with the owners, police, and the comedian, and I don't want any risk to my company and organization," the club manager was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

"We have not lodged any complaint with the police. We have written to the ticketing company and initiated the process to cancel the show," the club owner added.

Just two weeks before this, another comedian Munawar Faruqui's shows were also cancelled. The show was scheduled to take place in Delhi. However, due to similar reasons, the permission for his show was denied by the police.

Meanwhile, the comedian also responded to the callouts on cancellation by tweeting. Kamra, wrote, "He makes fun of our culture we claim, He makes fun of our deities we think, We have no evidence, but his show disrupts our peace, 12 of us don’t want the show to happen & 500 have got tickets to watch it. So what should the authorities do? (UPSC question 10 marks)."

Kunal Kamra is a famous comedian who is known for his political and social digs at members of the BJP party. Kamra is among one the comedians who faced anger from the Hindutva right-wing outfits.