Kunal Kamra Dares VHP To 'Show Proof' Of Mocking Hindu Culture After Cancellation Of Gurgaon Show

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra challenged the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday through an open letter to condemn Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. Kamra's open letter came days after his show in Gurgaon was cancelled after a threat was received by some right-wing people over Kamra's jokes allegedly "insulting Hindu gods".

A letter was submitted by the VHP and Bajrang Dal on September 9 to the deputy commissioner of Gurgaon demanding to cancel the show of Kamra. The right-wing group accused the comedian of making jokes about a particular religion. This is not the first time that the comedian has been criticised by the BJP-led NDA government. However, Kamra claimed himself as "a bigger Hindu" than the VHP as he doesn't earn his living by fear-mongering and issuing threats.

"I chant 'Jai Shri Sita-Ram' and 'Jai Radha Krishna' loudly and with pride. If you really are the children of India, write and send (messages of) 'Godse Murdabad'. If you don't, you will be perceived as anti-Hindu and supporters of terrorism," Kamra wrote in Hindi, tagging the official Twitter handle of the VHP.

"Don't tell me you consider Godse as God? If that is true, keep getting my shows cancelled in the future too. I'll just be happy to have emerged as a bigger Hindu than you in this test. Whatever I'll do, I'll eat my hard-earned bread as I'm a bigger Hindu than you. I feel it is a sin to live on scraps by threatening someone and spreading fear," he added.

In his letter, Kamra asked the right-wing group to provide proof where he can be seen mocking Hindu culture in his stand-up sketches.

"If there is any such clip, show it to me too. I only mock the government. If you are a government lackey, then your feelings getting hurt make sense. How does the Hindu religion figure here?" he said.

Kunal Kamra's show was set to take place on September 17, 18 at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29 of Gurgaon, Haryana. The cancelation of the show was announced by the bar management in order to avoid trouble.

Kunal Kamra is a famous comedian who is known for his political and social digs at members of the BJP party. Kamra is among one the comedians who faced anger from the Hindutva right-wing outfits.