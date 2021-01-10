Kumbh Mela 2021: With the beginning of Kumbh in Haridwar from January 14, the Indian Railways have decided to resume several of its trains to make travel easy for the commuters.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Railways was forced to close its services for the general public from March 25 last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Though the services were partially resumed, most of the trains remained suspended to check the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

However, with the beginning of Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar from January 14, the Indian Railways have decided to resume several of its trains to make travel easy for the commuters. From Monday, four such trains, including the Jan Shatabdi Express, will resume their services.

Providing more information, Pradeep Gilhotra, a senior Indian Railways official, told Dainik Jagran that the Jan Shatabdi Express, Dehra-Brandra Express, Bikaner-Haridwar Express and the Amritsar-Haridwar Express will resume their services from Monday to make travel easy for commuters ahead of Kumbh.

The Indian Railways had earlier said that it will resume 18 trains that were suspended last year for travellers of the 48-day Maha Kumbh Mela that will be held in Haridwar this year from January 14.

Uttarakhand Roadways to start 40 new buses for Kumbh Mela

In another development, Neeraj Saxena, a senior Uttarakhand Roadways Department official, told Dainik Jagran that nearly 40 buses will be run from Saharanpur to Haridwar from 13 January for Kumbh travellers.

The Uttarakhand government is hoping to revive the tourism sector that has been hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdown with the help Maha Kumbh 2021. For this, the state government has taken several steps and has asked authorities and officials to take appropriate and necessary action.

Recently, the Nainital High Court had also directed the Uttarakhand government to present the standing operating procedures (SOPs) by January 11 for Kumbh Mela to be held in Haridwar this year.

Following are the important Ganga Snan dates for Kumbh Mela 2021:

January 14, 2021- Makar Sakranti Snan

February 11, 2021- Mauni Amavasya Snan

February 16, 2021- Basant Panchami Snan

February 27, 2021- Magh Poornima Snan

March 11, 2021- Maha Shivratri Snan

April 12, 2021- Somvati Amamvasya Snan

April 14, 2021- Baisakhi Snan

April 21, 2021- Ram Navami Snan

April 27, 2021- Chaitra Purnima Snan

