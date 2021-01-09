Kumbh Mela 2021: Deepak Kumar, chief public relations officer of Northern Railway, said that the Uttaranchal Special Express will resume its operations from January 15 from Gujarat's Okha.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: To help lakhs of commuters for the Maha Kumbh Mela that will be organised in Uttarakhand's Haridwar this year, the Indian Railways has decided to resume the services of Uttaranchal Special Express that runs between Dehradun and Gujarat.

The Dehradun-Okha Uttaranchal Special Express was suspended last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to break the chain of the highly contagious coronavirus in the country. However, the Railways has now decided to resume its operation ahead of the Kumbh Mela 2021 in Hardiwar.

Deepak Kumar, chief public relations officer of Northern Railway, told Dainik Jagran that the Uttaranchal Special Express will resume its operations from January 15 from Gujarat's Okha. From Dehradun, the train will resume from January 17, he said.

According to Dainik Jagran, the Dehradun-Okha Uttaranchal Special Express will travel via Haridwar, Roorkee, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut City, Ghaziabad, New Delhi, Gurgaon, Rewari, Alwar, Jaipur, Ajmer, Palanpur, Unjha, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Dwarka.

The Maha Kumbh Mela will be held this year in Haridwar from January 14. The 48-day fair will continue till April and thousands of people are expected to arrive in Haridwar for this grand festival. For the convenience of the devotees, the Indian Railways has decided to resume the services of 18 trains that were suspended because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Following is the list of trains that will resume their services for Kumbh Mela 2021:

- Haridwar-Howrah Kumbh Express 12369-70

- Dehradun-Howrah Upasana Express 12317-18

- Haridwar-Shriganga Nagar Express 14711-12

- Dehradun-Howrah Doon Express 3009-10

- Bandra to Haridwar Express 19019-20

- Kuchibeli-Dehradun Express 22659- 60

- Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express 18477-78

- Okhla-Dehradun Express 19565-66

- Ahmedabad-Dehradun Express 19032-32

- Varanasi Dehradun Janata Express 14265-66

- Dehradun Amritsar Express 14631-32

- Haridwar-Prayag Express 14229-30

- Haridwar-Jammuutvi Express 4605-06

- Prayag-Dehradun Link Express 14113-14

- Kathgodam-Dehradun Express 14119-20

- Haridwar-Amritsar Express 12053-54

- Lokmanya Tilak-Haridwar Express 12171-72

- Bikaner-Haridwar Express 14717

- Dehradun Yoga City-New Rishikesh 3009-10

