Kumbh Mela 2021: For Kumbh 2021, the Indian Railways has also extended several trains to Rishikesh and has decided to resume the Janata Express for commuters from Lucknow.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In a piece of good news for lakhs of commuters, the Indian Railways has decided to resume the Prayagraj Sangam-Haridwar Express Special, which was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. The move is going to help lakhs of people in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow who were planning to visit Haridwar for Kumbh Mela 2021.

What are timings of Prayagraj Sangam-Haridwar Express Special?

The Prayagraj Sangam-Haridwar Express Special will leave from Prayagraj every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday at 11:35 pm from January 10. It will reach Lucknow the next day at 5 am via Pratapgarh, Amethi and Rae Bareli, reported Dainik Jagran.

It will arrive in Rishikesh 2:35 pm via Motichur and Raibala. The Prayagraj Sangam-Haridwar Express Special will leave from Rishikesh every Wednesday, Friday and Monday from January 11 at 3:20 pm and reach Prayagraj at 7:25 am next day, Dainik Jagran reported.

What about the timings of Janata Express Special?

The Janata Express Special will reach Lucknow from Varanasi 4:25 pm from January 10. It will start its journey from Varanasi from 8:25 am. Similarly, it will leave Dehradun at 6:15 pm every day from January 11 and reach Varanasi at 7:40 am via Lucknow.

The Indian Railways had earlier said that additional trains will be operated from across the country for Haridwar to ease the expected congestion due to the Kumbh 2021. "Already railway track broadening work at Laksar-Haridwar line is in full swing, railway over bridge construction and basic amenities are being developed at Haridwar, Rishikesh, Roorkee, Laskar and Jwalapur," Ashutosh, general manager, Northern Railways was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

