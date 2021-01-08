Kumbh Mela 2021: Indian Railways has decided to resume 18 trains in Haridwar from January 10, which will help the commuters to reach Haridwar for the Maha Kumbh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Haridwar Kumbh 2021 is just around the corner and the preparations for one of the largest religious pilgrimage have gained pace. Devotees are also thronging Haridwar to attend the 48-day long religious gathering. This year, the Kumbh Mela will be held in Haridwar. It will start from January 14 and will end in April.

In order to ease the travel of the commuters to Haridwar, the Indian Railways has also started several special trains which will ferry the devotees to Haridwar without any hindrance. Now just ahead of the start of the festival, the railways has decided to start those trains whose operations were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown to curb its spread.

Indian Railways has decided to resume 18 trains in Haridwar from January 10, which will help the commuters to reach Haridwar for the Maha Kumbh. Many trains will also start operating in New Rishikesh. It is to be noted that during the lockdown, only Shramik trains for migrant workers were started, however, several trains were started after the Centre announced Unlock guidelines, but their number is too small.

Meanwhile, the merchant class of Haridwar is also demanding to start operating all trains for a long time. Now the railway administration has issued an order to start operation of 18 trains from January 10. The announcement was made by a letter issued by Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Director (CHG) of Railway Board.

Check the schedule here:

-Haridwar-Howrah Kumbh Express 12369-70

-Dehradun-Howrah Upasana Express 12317-18

-Haridwar-Shriganga Nagar Express 14711-12

-Dehradun-Howrah Doon Express 3009-10

-Bandra to Haridwar Express 19019-20

-Kuchibeli-Dehradun Express 22659- 60

-Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express 18477-78

-Okhla-Dehradun Express 19565-66

-Ahmedabad-Dehradun Express 19032-32

-Varanasi Dehradun Janata Express 14265-66

-Dehradun Amritsar Express 14631-32

-Haridwar-Prayag Express 14229-30

-Haridwar-Jammuutvi Express 4605-06

-Prayag-Dehradun Link Express 14113-14

-Kathgodam-Dehradun Express 14119-20

-Haridwar-Amritsar Express 12053-54

-Lokmanya Tilak-Haridwar Express 12171-72

-Bikaner-Haridwar Express 14717

-Dehradun Yoga City-New Rishikesh 3009-10

