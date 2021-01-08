Kumbh Mela 2021: The Indian Railways has said that the Kumbh Express will continue its services from Howrah to Dehradun till April 30.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Providing a huge relief to thousands of commuters in Uttarakhand amid Kumbh Mela 2021, the Indian Railways has decided to extend the Kumbh Express, which runs from Howrah to Haridwar, to Dehradun. The Railways has also informed that the Upasana Express, which runs between Howrah Junction and Dehradun, will continue its services.

The Indian Railways has informed that the Kumbh Express will extend its services to Dehradun from January 13. It has further said that the two trains -- Kumbh Express and Upasana Express -- will arrive in Haridwar from Howrah via Asansol, Jasidih and Patna.

The Railways has also said that the Kumbh Express will continue its services from Howrah to Dehradun till April 30. Meanwhile, the return journey from Dehradun to Howrah will continue May 1, reported Dainik Jagran.

Passengers will have to pay an extra fare

According to Dainik Jagran, the Indian Railways has said that the passengers of both the trains -- Kumbh Express and Upasana Express -- travelling to Dehradun from Haridwar will have to pay an extra fare for their journey.

The Indian Railways has also said that Upasana Express will start its journey from Howrah on Tuesdays and Fridays while it will return from Dehradun on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Similarly, the Kumbh Express will begin its journey from Howrah on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The Indian Railways had earlier said that additional trains will be operated from across the country for Haridwar to ease the expected congestion due to the Kumbh 2021.

"Already railway track broadening work at Laksar-Haridwar line is in full swing, railway over bridge construction and basic amenities are being developed at Haridwar, Rishikesh, Roorkee, Laskar and Jwalapur," Ashutosh, general manager, Northern Railways was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

