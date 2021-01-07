Kumbh Mela 2021: The upcoming Maha Kumbh is being keenly awaited by pilgrims, seers, and people, given it is being held after twelve years. Haridwar Kumbh will be held from January to April.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Haridwar Kumbh is about to start and the preparations for one of the world's largest religious pilgrimage is taking place across the country. Devotees are booking tickets to reach Haridwar, where the Kumbh Mela will be taking place this year. This year, the Haridwar Kumbh Mela will start from January 14 and the 48-day fair will continue till April.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations will not be the same as it was in previous years. In wake of the pandemic, the Nainital High Court, while hearing a petition filed against the "poor condition" of the quarantine centres, has directed the Uttarakhand government to present the standing operating procedures (SOPs) by January 11 for Kumbh Mela to be held in Haridwar.

The quarantine centres' case was heard by the bench of senior Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Alok Verma and they adjourned the hearing to January 11 directing the government t present SOPs for the event.

Petitions have been filed by advocate Dushyant Mainali and Doon resident Sachchidanand Dabral. According to the case, Mainali and Dabral had filed PILs in the High Court to help the poor people at the quarantine centres and Covid-19 hospitals and provide better health facilities for the migrants who returned to the state.

The upcoming Maha Kumbh is being keenly awaited by pilgrims, seers, and people, given it is being held after twelve years. Haridwar Kumbh will be held from January to April. Indian Railways has also started special double-engine trains for the devotees who are reaching Haridwar in Uttarakhand and has also started some special trains which will ferry the passengers directly to Haridwar.

Important Ganga Snan dates for Kumbh Mela 2021

There are going to be a total of 9 Ganga Snan this year in Kumbh 2021:

January 14, 2021- Makar Sakranti Snan

February 11, 2021- Mauni Amavasya Snan

February 16, 2021- Basant Panchami Snan

February 27, 2021- Magh Poornima Snan

March 11, 2021- Maha Shivratri Snan

April 12, 2021- Somvati Amamvasya Snan

April 14, 2021- Baisakhi Snan

April 21, 2021- Ram Navami Snan

April 27, 2021- Chaitra Purnima Snan

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan