New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid scale, and amid this, Kumbh Mela, 2021, witnessed lakhs of devotees in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, for a scared bath. Despite asking people to maintain social distancing, people in Kumbh floated all these protocols, and now they have become dangerous for the country in terms of spreading the virus. Recently, a Kumbh returnee Sadhu of Jabalpur, MP, died of coronavirus. As soon as this news broke out, several states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, among others, immediately ordered new guidelines for Kumbh returnees.

As per the new guidelines, the Kumbh pilgrims will have to get themself tested and stay in home quarantine for at least 10 to 14 days. These tests will take place at the bus and railway station.

Here we have brought you the compile list of states who have imposed new COVID-19 restrictions on Kumbh pilgrims:

Delhi

All the residents of the national capital who are returning from Kumbh Mela will have to mandatorily quarantine for 14 days. Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), took this decision after Delhi witnessed a massive surge in the Coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra

The state government, on Saturday, ordered all the Kumbh Mela returnees to go into self-quarantine for at least 10 days. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pedneker further added that returnees should first quarantine themselves in the hotel after 10 days, they can go home.

Gujarat

Vijay Rupani-led government were the first one to order mandatory COVID-19 screen test after Western railway authorities tested 33 out of 330 passengers positive. CM was quoted saying, "Every returnee will be RT-PCR tested and if found positive, will be isolated for 14 days."

Madhya Pradesh

After a Kumbh Mela returnee Sadhu died of coronavirus, CM ordered mandatory screen testing and quarantine for all the people returning from Haridwar.

Karnataka

The state health minister K Sudhakar, on Thursday, announced those returning from Kumbh Mela will have to get themself tested and stay in home quarantine for 14 days, even if found negative.

Odisha

The state government on Saturday ordered all the Kumbh returnees mandatory home quarantine for 14 days.

