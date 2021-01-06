Kumbh Mela 2021: For the Haridwar Kumbh Mela, the railways have started 6 double-engine trains, which will ferry the passengers to Haridwar. Meanwhile, the single-engine trains will run till Dehradun and New Rishikesh only.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Haridwar Kumbh Mela is just around the corner and the preparations to mark this mega event have started among the devotees. This year, the Haridwar Kumbh Mela will start from January 14 and the 48-day fair will continue till April. For the convenience of the devotees reaching Haridwar Kumbh Mela, the Indian Railways has started running double engine trains. As soon as the passengers board the trains, it will run on the scheduled time without changing the engines.

Along with the convenience of passengers, attention is also being given to the safety of the passengers. From January 12 to April 30, Haridwar station will be declared as a fair station. The authorities will impose a ban on unloading the train and moving the coaches or engine forward or backwards. Trains will not be taken to the washing line for cleaning and those trains coming up to Haridwar will be stopped on the platform and coaches will be cleaned there.

The railways are going to put a double engine in six trains that will go to Haridwar. These train will have one front and one rear engine. After the train is parked on the platform, the train will be run without changing the engine.

The Balsad-Haridwar Express, Bandra-Haridwar Express, Amritsar-Haridwar Express, Bikaner Haridwar Express, Shriganga Nagar Haridwar Express, Lokmanya Tilak-Haridwar Express will have engines on the front and rear. These trains will start departure from the same platform on which they will arrive within two hours. All double-engine trains will start running from January 11.

The single-engine trains will be sent to Dehradun or New Rishikesh station after their stoppage at the Hardiwar station for five minutes. At both stations, the engine will be mounted backwards and forwards. Due to this, the railway administration will be able to take more pilgrims to the destination by running more and more trains in a short time.

