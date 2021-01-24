Kumbh Mela 2021: Devotees desirous of attending the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will have to register with the Uttarakhand government and obtain a compulsory medical certificate, the Central government has stated in its new guidelines.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Devotees desirous of attending the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will have to register with the Uttarakhand government and obtain a compulsory COVID-19 negative medical certificate, the Central government has stated in its new guidelines issued for the ongoing mega religious gathering.

In its guidelines, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked the Uttarakhand government to deploy only those healthcare personnel in duty who have been inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine. Pregnant woman, senior citizens, and people with serious health issues have been advised to not attend the event amid the outbreak of the pandemic, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The Ministry's SOPs also include instructions to vaccinate the healthcare workers who will be on duty during the event. The healthcare workers have been prioritised by the Central government in the first phase of the inoculation drive which kicked off on January 16.

Devotees must obtain a COVID-19 negative medical from the community health centre, district hospital, or the medical college in their states before attending the event, the guidelines stated.

Millions of devotees, pilgrims, and tourists have congregated in the ancient city of Haridwar for the Maha Kumbh Mela which began on January 14 on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sakranti. The social event highlights India's diverse culture and spreads the message of harmony and national integration. Kumbh mela is celebrated in a cycle of approximately 12 years in four cities: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. However, this time, the festival is taking place after 11 years instead of 12 because of the planetary movements. The festival will last for nearly over three months, ending with Chaitra Purnima Snan on April 27.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik and Chief Secretary Om Prakash had done an on-site inpection of the construction sites at the mela.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja