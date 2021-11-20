Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: In yet another win over Pakistan sponsored terrorism in the Valley, the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday neutralised top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Mudasir Ahmad Wagay during counter-terror operation at the Ashmuji area at the Kulgam district.

In a statement, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the operation was launched following specific inputs that some terrorists are hiding in the region. It said that Wagay, who was a resident of Devsar's Malwan, was a (A+) categorised terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen's district commander.

"He was active from 2018. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered from the site," the Jammu and Kashmir Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"All recovered material has been taken into custody for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes. In this connection, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kulgam and investigation has been initiated," it added.

This is security forces' second massive success in Kulgam as on Thursday they had neutralised five terrorists, including the top commander of Pakistan-sponsored terror outfit The Resistant Front (TRF) Afaq Sikander, in two separate encounters in Pombai and Gopalpora areas of the district.

"While three terrorists were killed in the Pombay operation, two were killed in the Goplapora gunfight. Top terrorist and HM's district commander Shakir Nazar who was active since 2018 killed along with two other terrorists (in Pombay encounter). A big success," Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar had said in a Tweet.

The security forces have been on alert in Jammu and Kashmir and have been conducting frequent raids following an increase in attacks on civilians in the Valley. According to an official data, over 25 civilians have lost their lives in targeted killings in the Valley, forcing the security forces to take stringent action against Pakistan sponsored terrorism.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma