K'taka Minister's 'No Functioning Govt' Remark Embarrasses BJP; 'Everything Fine', Says CM Bommai

In another embarrassing situation for the already troubled Karnataka government, headed by CM Basavaraj Bommai, the audio recording of a conversation of a cabinet minister has gone viral, where he can be heard saying that the "state is functioning without a government and is instead being stage managed".

The comments came amid the speculations that Basavaraj Bommai will be replaced as the CM of the state mid-term on account of growing dissatisfaction with his governance.

The audio clip contains the alleged conversation between Madhuswamy and social worker Bhaskar where the latter talks about cooperative bank officials demanding Rs 1,300 for renewing the Rs 50,000 loan availed by farmers. Madhuswamy agrees with the charge and said that despite the matter being brought to the notice of Cooperatives Minister S.T. Somashekar, nothing much has changed on the ground.

"There is no functioning government, we are only managing things and waiting for eight months until the next Assembly elections," Madhuswamy can be heard saying in the purported audio clip.

However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai attempted to downplay the issue by stating that the statement was given by the minister in a different context. Bommai said that there is no need for anyone to give a wrong picture of the statement made by Madhuswamy.

"The minister has stated it in a different context," the Chief Minister said, adding, "I have spoken to him but there is no need for wrong portrayal. It was spoken three months ago in a programme related to the cooperative department. Everything is fine within the government. There is no crisis as such".

The audio clip containing the alleged conversation of Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy was first highlighted by Congress while taking jibes at the BJP government on social media. Later, this incident threatened to turn into a crisis as Horticulture Minister N. Munirathna asked Madhuswamy to submit his resignation.

"If he thinks that we are managing, he should step down immediately as the Law Minister of Karnataka. He is a part of the government. He is a part of every cabinet meeting and the decision that's made. If he has made that statement, that means he is also party to it. Being in a ministerial position, it is irresponsible of him to make such a statement," he said.

Congress claimed on social media that it was a classic example of the incompetence of the ruling BJP. "The BJP government is functioning only as a corruption management service. There is no better evidence of the incompetence of the Bommai government and injustice to farmers", it said.

Basavaraj Bommai, lately, has been criticised for allegedly losing his grip over state politics and the BJP cadre. Communal violence has been erupting in Karnataka for the past few months. Several cases, including a BJP worker's murder, have led to protests by the saffron party workers.

However, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, the Lingayat strongman who was succeeded by Bommai, claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whose recent visit to Karnataka scaled up talk of a possible exit for Bommai, had confirmed that the Chief Minister is not in danger of losing his job.

