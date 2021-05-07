A two-judge bench, which included Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah, refused to accept the Centre's contention that such orders by high courts will disturb the oxygen supply across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order and asked the Centre to immediately supply 1,200 metric tonne (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) daily for treating COVID-19 patients.

A two-judge bench, which included Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah, refused to accept the Centre's contention that such orders by high courts will disturb the oxygen supply across the country and said that the Karnataka High Court order is "well-calibrated, deliberated and judicious exercise of power".

"We will not interfere with this today. It is a well-considered exercise of power by the High Court. If it was a breach of executive power etc, then we would have considered," the top court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"We are looking at a wider issue. We will not keep the citizens of Karnataka in the lurch in the meanwhile," it added.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court also directed the Centre to supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients on a daily basis till further orders.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court had on May 5 directed the Centre to maintain buffer stock of oxygen in the state. It also said that the Chamarajanagar incident, where 24 people died due to shortage of oxygen, could have been avoided if "buffer stock of oxygen was there".

However, the Centre moved to the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court order, saying it lead to "mismanagement of resources and create a further chaotic environment in an already overburdened system".

"The High Court purely on the basis of purported shortage in the city of Bangalore, passed directions which, if fulfilled, will have a cascading effect and result in the total collapse of the system in its fight against the ongoing second wave of COVID-19," the Centre said in its petition, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma