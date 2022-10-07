KT Rama Rao Says New National Party BRS' Target Is 2024 Polls, Slams BJP's 'Politics Of Hatred'

THE BHARAT Rashtra Samiti (BRS), according to party head K T Rama Rao, is mainly focused on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and would like to begin operations in the neighbouring state of Maharashtra.

As a result of the party's decision to go nationwide, Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has been renamed as BRS.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said his party would want to first focus on neighbouring states like Maharashtra and Karnataka because the positive work done in Telangana is best known there. He used the example of AAP's success in Punjab after Delhi.

In an informal conversation with the media, he stated that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi would operate in Maharashtra in light of farmer suicides and the claimed agricultural crisis.

In Karnataka, the BRS is counting on the support of former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.

Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the NDA administration at the Center for their "hate" politics and opposition to federalism, saying the BRS would like to introduce the successful "Telangana model" of welfare and development to the rest of the nation.

He claimed that the cost of LPG, inflation, and unemployment had all significantly increased.

However, Rama Rao asserted that he can forecast increases in per capita income, IT exports, agricultural output, GSDP, and the

He claimed that the CBI and ED are used inappropriately by the central government to attack the opposition parties and that the BRS would fight any such plots against it.

The BJP would be exposed by the BRS for alleged mistakes and wrongdoings.

Rama Rao asserted that the Congress is failing "miserably" and that there is currently a "political vacuum" in the nation.

In light of leaders leaving the party in several states, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advised that the "Congress jodo yatra" be undertaken first.

He asserted that the Congress is experiencing an existential crisis.