Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In a significant decision, a district court in Mathura on Thursday ruled that the plea seeking to remove the iconic Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura, on grounds that it was built over Krishna Janmabhoomi land, is maintainable. The verdict today by the district court has now paved the way for hearings to take place in court against the mosque.

The district court's verdict came on the plea challenging a decision by a division court which dismissed the plea to remove the mosque in September 2020. The division court had cited the bar on admitting the case under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

The hearing of both the parties in this matter has been completed on May 6 and after reserving the decision by the District Judge, it was fixed for today. Hari Shankar Jain, the lawyer representing the Hindu side, said the court has accepted one of the multiple pleas on the matter.

In one of the multiple pleas filed before the court, the petitioners had requested the court to demolish the Idgah built on the trust's land declaring it illegal and hand over the entire land to the de-facto owner, Lord Shri Krishna Virajman. The petition also sought excavation of the disputed site under the supervision of the court, saying that an inquiry report of the excavation should be submitted.

Ranjana Agnihotri, a resident of Lucknow had filed a suit demanding the ownership of 13.37 acres of land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi. In her legal suit, Agnihotri demanded to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque built in Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The suit filed in the Mathura court has sought the removal of a mosque said to be built in 1669-70 on the orders of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

So far nine cases have been filed in Mathura court in the case of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid. Earlier on May 12, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court ordered the Mathura court to dispose of all the cases of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute within four months.

The High Court's order came on the plea filed by the petitioner Narayani Sena national president Manish Yadav, who had appealed for the early disposal of the case.

(With Agencies Inputs)

