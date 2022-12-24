Krishna Janmabhoomi Row: Mathura Court Orders Survey Of Shahi Idgah Mosque From January 2

A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Saturday, ordered the survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque, which is said to be built on the "Krishna Janmabhoomi," or the birthplace of Lord Krishna, according to the Archaeological Survey of India, from January 2.

Uttar Pradesh | Mathura court orders an official survey of Shahi Idgah complex in Mathura. The next date of hearing in the case is January 20, 2023. — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 24, 2022

While hearing the Hindu Sena's petition, the court ordered a survey of the disputed site.The court issued notices to all the parties, saying that they have been asked to comply with the court's order.

The day for the survey to be presented in court is scheduled for January 20.

The order by the court is along the same lines as a Varanasi court that ordered a videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid. Earlier, the Mathura civil court had dismissed the case, saying that it could not be admitted under the Places of Worship Act of 1991, which maintains the religious status of any place as it was on August 15, 1947.

"An Act to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto," the law states as quoted by news agency ANI.

The Ayodhya temple-mosque case involving the 16th-century Babri mosque, which was destroyed in 1992 by Hindu activists who thought it was constructed on the remains of an old temple, was the lone exception to the legislation.

The Shahi Idgah mosque was reportedly built on the Krishna Janmabhoomi on the orders of Aurangzeb in 1669–70. In 2019, the apex court handed over the mosque site to Hindus for a Ram temple and also ordered an alternative site for a mosque.

The petitioners argue that, as devotees of Lord Krishna, they have a right to go to court and also that they have a right to worship at the actual birthplace of Krishna.