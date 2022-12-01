Korean Woman YouTuber Harassed In Mumbai While Livestreaming, Two Arrested; Watch

TWO PERSONS have been arrested for allegedly molesting a Korean woman YouTuber during live streaming, the Mumbai police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Thursday. The incident took place in Khar area of Mumbai around 8 pm. In the video, which went viral on social media, one of the accused was seen dragging the YouTuber by her hand as she shouts "no, no". The entire incident have been captured on camera as the woman was filming a video at that time.

According to Mumbai police, the FIR was registered against the accused under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Khar Police station and later police arrested them. The accused have been identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari.

Maharashtra | Two youths - Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari - arrested for allegedly molesting a Korean woman YouTuber during a live streaming. Khar Police registered an FIR u/s 354 IPC and arrested both of them: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

In the viral video, despite the woman's objections, the man is shown on camera approaching her and holding her hand. As she walks away, the accused reappears with another man riding a bike and offers to give her a ride. The woman denies it and explains that her residence is close by.

Sharing a video on the social media platform, a Twitter user wrote, "A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished."

@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/WuUEzfxTju — Aditya (@Beaver_R6) November 30, 2022

Later, a Korean YouTuber, named Mhyochi in her Twitter handle also shared the video and wrote "Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming."

Soon after the video was circulated on social media, Mumbai Police responded to a woman asking her to share her contact details in DM.

We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 30, 2022

