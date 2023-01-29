Kolkata-Bound Air Asia Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Lucknow Airport After Bird-Hit

A LUCKNOW-Kolkata Air Asia flight had to make an emergency landing at Lucknow airport after a bird hit on Sunday. According to the officials, the aircraft safely landed on the ground at the airport and passengers along with the crew in the flight are safe.

"Air Asia flight return back to the Lucknow airport after aircraft suffered bird hit, aircraft was landed safely and all passengers are also safe," an airport official said, reported news agency ANI.

An Airbus aircraft of Air Aisa with around 170 passengers was deployed for the Kolkata operation, all of whom are safe, Air Asia said.



"Flight i5-319, scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Kolkata, encountered a bird strike during the take-off roll. As a result, the aircraft returned to the bay and was grounded for detailed inspection. Impacted guests were attended to and we are making all efforts to mitigate the impact on the integrity of other scheduled operations," said an Air Asia statement.



"We apologise for the inconvenience caused due to circumstances beyond our control," it said.

Meanwhile, the incident came the entire aviation industry is on the radar for several back-to-back questionable incidents, including that of unruly passengers and technical glitches.

Earlier on 18 January, a Vistara flight from Singapore to Mumbai returned to Changi Airport after a technical snag was detected in one of the engines of the Airbus A321 aircraft, an airlines official said.

Also, in the same month on a different day, a Paris-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing at Delhi airport after developing a technical glitch.

Along with incidents of bird-hit, flight diversions because of bad weather, the aviation industry is also dealing with the issue of managing unruly passengers. Recently, in an incident of unruly passengers, an FIR has been registered against a passenger on a Mumbai-Nagpur IndiGo flight who tries to remove the cover of the emergency exit when the plane was approaching landing.