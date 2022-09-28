Kolkata YouTuber Arrested For Creating 'Objectionable' Memes On CM Mamata Banerjee

THE KOLKATA Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old YouTuber for creating offensive memes on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The YouTuber has been identified as Tuhin Mondal and was arrested from Nadia's Taherpur, reported ANI. The Police have also seized the mobile of the accused.

As per a report by the news agency IANS, the arrest was made based on a complaint filed by a person named Sagar Das.

CM Mamata Banerjeerecently attended a public event where she advised unemployed youth that if they sell 'jhalmuri' (spicy puffed rice) during Durga Puja, it can fetch them lucrative profit. She also said that this small business can be the first step to becoming a millionaire in the coming days.

Her statement attracted strong criticism from the opposition parties and within days lakhs of memes were circulated on social media ridiculing the Chief Minister's comments.

Das who filed the complaint at the Taratala police station in Kolkata accused Mondal of sharing 'objectionable' and 'contemptuous' memes on social media platforms adding that the memes have elements of spreading violence in society.

"Mondal, who has no steady income, is believed to have made provocative, derogatory, and abusive memes by editing parts of the chief minister's speeches to defame her. The complainant claimed that such acts can incite violence and disrupt peace," an officer of Kolkata Police said, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

The complaint also names at least seven other content creators, and police said that a search is on to arrest them.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC, they added.

Meanwhile, a team of Kolkata Police tracked the IP address from where the memes were posted to trace Mondal. On Tuesday, a team of Kolkata Police reached Taherpur and arrested Mondal.

However, this is not the first time that an incident like this has come to light. Earlier, Kolkata Police arrested YouTuber Roddur Roy for abusing the chief minister in a Facebook live session. The incident reportedly took place in June 2022.

The Kolkata Police had in April 2012 arrested Jadavpur University professor Ambikesh Mahapatra for allegedly forwarding an email containing a cartoon of Banerjee.

(With inputs from agency)