A massive fire broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building, housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday evening.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: A massive fire broke out on the 13th floor of a multi-storeyed building, housing offices of the Railways, on Strand Road in Kolkata on Monday evening. As of now, no loss of life or damage of property has been reported.

According to a fire brigade official quoted by news agency PTI, at least 10 fire engines were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control. He said that the fire was reported at 6:10 pm and no loss of life has been reported in the incident till now.

The blaze broke out at the New Koilaghat building, which is shared by the Eastern Railway and the South Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway spokesman Kamal Deo Das said.

The building houses offices of the two zonal railways and also has a computerised ticket booking centre on its ground floor, Das said.

A Kolkata Police officer said traffic on Strand Road was stopped to speed up the process of dousing the fire. "We are fighting the fire. We have evacuated most floors of the building," he said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta