Several houses were gutted after a fire broke out in the slum area of Nivedita pally located in Kolkata's New Town

News Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A fire broke out in the slum area of Nivedita pally located in Kolkata's New Town, on Saturday evening, news agency ANI reported, adding that several houses were gutted in the incident.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control, the agency said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Kolkata: Several houses gutted after fire broke out in the slum area of Nivedita pally, New Town. Five fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited.



Visuals from the site.

This is a developing story. Further details in this regard are awaited.

Several fire-related incidents are reported on Diwali every year. Later in the day, a level-I fire broke out at a restaurant in Byculla area of Mumbai on Saturday evening. The fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported in the incident.

