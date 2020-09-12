49-year-old Palash Bose had made the phone calls using a SIM card that he had procured from Dubai, where he had lived for fifteen years, an ATS official said

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra’s Anti-Terror Squad said on Saturday that the Kolkata resident who has been arrested for allegedly making threat calls to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, also made similar calls to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, state home minister Anil Deshmukh and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

49-year-old Palash Bose had made the phone calls using a SIM card that he had procured from Dubai, where he had lived for fifteen years, an ATS official said, as reported by news agency PTI. The accused had dialled Raut using internet calling services and claimed himself to be a member of Dawood Ibrahim's gang on the call.

Bose had been nabbed by the Mumbai Police from his Tollygunge residence in south Kolkata on Friday night. Police sleuths also seized the device allegedly used by him to call the Shiv Sena MP and others. The police had began search for the accused after Raut lodged a complaint in the matter.

Bose had lived in Dubai for 15 years and had returned to Kolkata a few years ago, the ATS official said, adding that the police are still trying to find out if he had any connections in Dubai.

Raut had received phone calls at a time when he was engaged in a war of words with actor Kangana Ranaut over the latter’s remark where she compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The BMC had recently pulled down some illegal alterations made at Ranaut's bungalow in suburban Bandra.

Meanwhile, the agency reported that the Mumbai Police has been given the transit remand of the accused till September 14.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja