New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a heart-warming gesture, doctors at Kolkata's Thakurpur hospital broke their rules to save the life of a Bangladeshi woman, who was operated upon despite not being a cancer patient. As per the rules, only cancer patients are at Thakurpur hospital. However, the doctors not only saved her life, they only charged just Rs 2,270 for the operation, which otherwise, would cost her up to five lakh rupees.

Dr. Arnab Gupta, director of Thakurpur Cancer Research, said that their hospital only treats cancer patients but operated on the Bangladeshi woman to save her life.

"Our hospital only treats cancer patients but a non-cancer patient brought from Bangladesh was operated for just Rs 2,270. In another place, the cost of the operation would be up to five lakh rupees," Dr Gupta said.

The 19-year-old Rabeya, a resident of Khulna in Bangladesh, drank acid after a fight with her mother. She suffered acid burns from her throat to the inside of her stomach. The injuries were of serious nature and she was not able to even open her mouth.

Her mother Nargis took her to many hospitals in Bangladesh but could not afford their high fees. She then brought her to Thakurpur Cancer Hospital in Kolkata.

"Seeing the way a mother was folding her hands for the life of her daughter, we could not refuse to treat her and broke the rule and operated upon her daughter. The condition of the patient is fine after the operation," Dr Gupta said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma