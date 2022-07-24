Calcutta HC Permits ED To Take Arrested Minister Partha Chatterjee To Bhubneshwar AIIMS

The Calcutta High Court permitted ED to take WB cabinet minister & former Education Minister of the state, Partha Chatterjee to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar by air ambulance early morning tomorrow, 25th July. He will be accompanied by a doctor from SSKM Hospital and his advocate. The order came after ED has moved to the Calcutta High Court on challenging a lower court order of sending arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to state-run SSKM hospital.

Earlier, Justice Bibek Chaudhuri, after hearing arguments by lawyers representing the ED and Chatterjee, reserved judgement in the matter.

“As of now, Court has reserved the judgement and final order will be pronounced shortly,” Chatterjee’s lawyer Ayan Poddar told news agency ANI.

This comes a day after TMC ministers Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested. And now, the central agency challenged a Bankshall Court order which directed that Chatterjee be taken to the state-run SSKM hospital.

It also claimed that the lower court can direct adequate treatment of a person but cannot specify a particular facility. The ED moved a revision petition before the high court and sought permission for an urgent hearing during the day.

The lower court on Saturday remanded Chatterjee to two days' ED custody while sending him to the hospital on a prayer by his lawyers that he was unwell and needed medical treatment.

Counsels for the ED claimed that Chatterjee, a senior minister in the state, is an influential person and as such should not be kept in a state-run hospital.

Chatterjee's lawyers opposed the prayer and said his treatment was being done appropriately at SSKM hospital.

The ED suggested that Chatterjee can be treated at an AIIMS hospital which has a very good healthcare infrastructure.

Chatterjee was arrested on Saturday by the central agency in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam and was hospitalised in the evening after he complained of uneasiness.

(With Agencies Inputs)