Kochi-Bound Air Arabia Passenger Aircraft Lands Safely At Kochi Airport After Hydraulic Failure

An Air Arabia flight (G9- 426) that departed from Sharjah in UAE reported a hydraulic failure while landing at Kochi airport, today evening (July 15). However, the flight landed safely, and all the 222 passengers and 7 crew members on board are safe, said the Cochin International Airport Authority.

"Full emergency declared at Kochi airport following hydraulic failure reported from an inbound flight from Sharjah," news agency PTI reported.

Further, the full emergency status was withdrawn today at 8:30 pm.

"The Air Arabia Airbus A321 aircraft (A6-ATB) while operating as G9-426, to Kochi was involved in the hydraulic failure. It landed safely on runway 09 and shut down the engine. The aircraft was then towed to the parking bay," an official quoted as Times Of India said.

"All 222 passengers and seven crew members on board are safe," Cochin International Airport Authority said in a statement.

The pilots altered Kochi airport prior to the snag. Hence the airport made all the necessary arrangements for an emergency landing.