As Satish released his rooster for the fight with another cock, the three-inch knife (known as Kodi Kaththi), which is tied to one of his legs, pierced Satish in the groin.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Catching a criminal who committed a murder is relatively easy for the police but the same has become a tough task for the Jagtial police in Telangana as they have to keep alive and protect a rooster who is apparently responsible for the murder of his owner.

According to a report by the Times of India, the case pertains to a man, identified as Tanugalla Satish, who died due to knife injuries on February 22 at the Lothunur Village. The deceased had gone to a temple in the area, where people had gathered for a cockfight secretly, as organising cockfights is illegal.

Satish also took his rooster with him for the fight. As Satish released his rooster for the fight with another cock, the three-inch knife (known as Kodi Kaththi), which is tied to one of his legs, pierced Satish in the groin. Following the injury, Satish was rushed to a hospital where he died due to extensive bleeding. Now the Gollapalli police are investigating the case further in which the rooster is the key.

The police took the rooster to the police station in protective custody. Later the rooster was shifted to a poultry farm under protection. “We tied it to a tree for some time and took care of it,” Gollapalli SHO Jeevan said as quoted by Times of India. The officer further said that the rooster cannot be accused of murder but the police have to produce him in court.

“We have to protect it, keep it alive and produce it in the court,” Jeevan said, adding that "it was in safe and protective custody". The cops also seized the knife which was tied to the rooster and caused the injury to Satish causing his death. Since the rooster is a piece of evidence, cops will produce it before the magistrate to explain how Satish had died.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan