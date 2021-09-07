The farmers' delegation from the Kisan Mahapanchyat presented a memorandum of their demands in a meeting to the Karnal Deputy Commissioner at the mini secretariat on Tuesday morning. However, the authorities refused to give up to their demands. Following this the farmers gheraoed mini-secretariat after concluding march at Anaj Mandi.

Karnal | Jagran News Desk: Protesting farmers gheraoed Mini Secretariat in Karnal, after concluding Kisan Mahapanchayat at Anaj Mandi. This comes after Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait and farmers faced police deployment while heading to Mini Secretariat in Karnal on Tuesday evening. The Farmers' held a meeting with the Karnal Deputy Commissioner at the mini-secretariat, which ended without any conclusion.

"We held three rounds of talks with the DC and SP. It was attended by 15 representatives. All we demanded was strict action against the IAS officer who ordered the lathi charge on August 28. We didn't seek any compensation. However, the authorities didn't agree to even that," political activist Yogendra Yadav said.

"The authorities were supporting the IAS officers' move. They said, theek hi kiya unhone (he did the right thing). In the end, we asked them to at least suspend the officer but they didn't even agree to this demand also," he added.

Earlier, the farmers' delegation from the Kisan Mahapanchyat presented a memorandum of their demands to the Karnal Deputy Commissioner at the mini secretariat on Tuesday morning. In the memorandum, the farmers reiterated their demand for strict action against the IAS officer who ordered a lathi charge against the protesters on August 28.

The delegation was led by political activist Yogendra Yadav, farmer protest leader Rakesh Tikait, Karnal-based Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnaam Singh Chaduni, BKU president Balbir Singh Rajewal, BKU (Sidhupur) state president member Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Ajay Rana, Dr. Darshan pal along with other farmer leaders.

Farmer leaders have yet again maintained that they will continue to protest peacefully until their demands are met. Farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of the national capital against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in Parliament in September 2020 for more than 9 months.

Meanwhile, security personnel in large numbers have also been deployed in the new Anaj Mandi area in Karnal from where the farmers have plans to proceed to the mini-secretariat. The State government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, and Panipat to curb the "spread of inflammatory material and rumours."

