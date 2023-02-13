Kiren Rijiju Takes 'Ecosystem' Jibe As Congress Questions Appointment Of Ex Judge As Governor

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday renewed the "ecosystem" jibe against the Congress amid criticism over appointment of retired Supreme Court judge as governor. Earlier used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament to hit out at Congress and other opposition parties, the term "ecosystem" has come to be used as a barb by BJP leaders.



Facing criticism over appointment of Justice S Abdul Nazeer (retd) as Andhra Pradesh, Rijiju said the "whole ecosystem" is once again in "full swing" over the issue. The apparent jibe came in reponse to Congress leaders raising objection to the gubernatorial appointment.

Targetting Congress, the law minister said they should understand that they can not treat the country as their "personal fiefdom" anymore. However, he did not name any party or leader in his remark on Twitter. "Now, India will be guided by the people of India as per the provisions of the Constitution of India," the minister said.

In a major gubernatorial reshuffle in at least 13 states and union territories, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday appointed six new faces as governors, including Justice S Abdul Nazeer (retd) and four BJP leaders. Justice Nazeer was part of the historic 2019 Ayodhya verdict, instant 'triple talaq' and the one that held the right to privacy to be a fundamental right.

Registering their protest over the appointment, the Congress called the appointment of a retired judge a "great threat" to the independence of the judiciary.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a video on Twitter of former Union minister Arun Jaitley saying in 2012 that "pre-retirement judgements are influenced by post-retirement jobs". Along with the video, he wrote, "Adequate proof of this in the past 3-4 years for sure."

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi also cited Jaitely and said, "One of your (BJP) tall leaders sadly no more with us, Arun Jaitley, on September 5, 2013 in the House and several times outside stated that 'the desire of a post-retirement job influences pre-retirement judgements. It is a threat to the Independence of the judiciary'." He also dismissed the argument that this has happened several times earlier also so such an appointment is acceptable.

"We are not talking about persons or individuals. Personally, I have very great respect for this person (Nazeer). I know him, it is not about him at all. As a matter of principle we oppose it, as a matter of principle we believe it is a matter of great diminution and a great threat to the Independence of the judiciary for the reasons I have just quoted on the excerpt I played out," Singhvi said, referring to Jaitley's remarks.

"Therefore, we condemn it, we oppose it and we do not agree with it," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

(With inputs from agencies)