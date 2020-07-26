The so-called "breaking news" alert claims that BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP L Ganesan has been appointed new Puducherry LG and that Bedi has been moved to Centre where she will look after the coronavirus operations across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A fake news about Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi is floating on social media saying that she is being sent to Delhi. The so-called "breaking news" alert claims that BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP L Ganesan has been appointed new Puducherry LG and that Bedi has been moved to Centre where she will look after the coronavirus operations across the country.

"Breaking News - L Ganesan, BJP leader and RS MP appointed new Lt Governor of Pondy replacing Kiran Bedi. Kiran Bedi is moved to centre @Minister with exclusive charge of Covid Operations across the country. She will be SPOC for PMO on all matters relating to Covid from August 1, 2020," the viral message claimed.

However, the message is fake and Bedi herself took to Twitter to deny the claim. She said that she has also received several messages on this news and asked people not to spread unconfirmed news.

"My dear friends. I have received umpteen messages on this news. I have no idea about this. Folded hands Please do not forward or spread unconfirmed news," she wrote on Twitter.

Bedi further said that there has been a spike in coronavirus cases in Puducherry and urged people against any distractions.

"We are grappling with a growing spike in COVID in Puducherry itself. We need maximum community mobilisation and cooperation. And utmost commitment to work together to fight this threat. Let there be no distractions, please. Let us stay focused as one team which we are," she wrote and tagged the Prime Minister's Office.





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma